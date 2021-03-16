SAFE DEAL Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $191,120.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.94 or 0.00456180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00061614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00111639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.32 or 0.00563378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 408,551 coins and its circulating supply is 381,409 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

