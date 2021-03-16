Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by White Square Capital LLP

White Square Capital LLP trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307,474 shares during the period. Sabre makes up approximately 3.1% of White Square Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. White Square Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Sabre worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 776,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after buying an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sabre by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after buying an additional 1,502,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,837. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.