Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

HA opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

