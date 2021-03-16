Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,810 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

