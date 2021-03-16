Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.