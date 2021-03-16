Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $673,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 104,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

