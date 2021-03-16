Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Zynex worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zynex by 156.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zynex by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $590.08 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

