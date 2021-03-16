Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,270 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of AngioDynamics worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $861.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

