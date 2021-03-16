RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.

RumbleON stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.