Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Insider Sells $506,000.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

