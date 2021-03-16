RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.74).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.