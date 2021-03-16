RSK Infrastructure Framework 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.02 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $212.49 million and $8.02 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

