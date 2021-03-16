RPT Realty (RPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -136.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

