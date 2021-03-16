RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 5.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 1,603,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,109,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,000 shares of company stock worth $6,043,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RPC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

