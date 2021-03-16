Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.