Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $152,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,662,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.