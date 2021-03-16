Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.19.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.