Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $152,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 259,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

