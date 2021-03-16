Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms OUTPERFORM Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.29.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$49.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

