Royal Bank of Canada Raises MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $65.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

