Royal Bank of Canada Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.19.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Insiders have acquired 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.