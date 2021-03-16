Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $122.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.76.

GDS opened at $90.28 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

