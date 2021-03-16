Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTOXF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rotork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

