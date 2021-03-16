Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Up 14.9%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price was up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 7,614,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 2,240,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

