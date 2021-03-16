RioDeFi Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and $5.92 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00663538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00071968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026629 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035565 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

