Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.85 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

