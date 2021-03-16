Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,024 shares of company stock worth $7,480,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

