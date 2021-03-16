Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Anaplan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anaplan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

