Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,502 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Colfax worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

NYSE CFX opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

