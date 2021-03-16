Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,406 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH stock opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

