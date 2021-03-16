Reviewing Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden National $210.63 million 3.38 $57.20 million $3.69 12.94

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

Camden National beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.