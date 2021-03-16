Reviewing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Total (NYSE:TOT)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crescent Point Energy and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 Total 0 7 9 0 2.56

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.49%. Total has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Total.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Total pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Total has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85% Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Total’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.92 -$778.70 million $0.54 8.09 Total $200.32 billion 0.64 $11.27 billion $4.38 11.05

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Total beats Crescent Point Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

