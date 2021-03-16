Reviewing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Xerox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xerox $9.07 billion 0.57 $1.35 billion $3.55 7.34

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and Xerox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78 Xerox 4 2 0 0 1.33

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Xerox has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 32.21%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Xerox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Xerox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xerox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xerox beats Corsair Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Xerox Company Profile

