REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. REV Group traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 450307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

