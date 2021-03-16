Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Resonant has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.84.

RESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

