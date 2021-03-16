Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,222 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,053,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

