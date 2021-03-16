Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shawcor Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

TSE:SCL opened at C$6.81 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

