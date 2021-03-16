Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Request has a total market cap of $119.43 million and $3.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00048925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.69 or 0.00653856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035556 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

