Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 11th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

