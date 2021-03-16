Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $144,438.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00460855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00098339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00568596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,547,273 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

