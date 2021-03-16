renDOGE Price Hits $0.0581 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $179,127.93 and approximately $26,624.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

