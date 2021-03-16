Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $14.23 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 755,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Livent by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 553,567 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 437,600 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

