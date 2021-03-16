Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 238,383 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,383 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

