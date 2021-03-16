Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of DouYu International worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DouYu International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

