Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after buying an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 525.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 224,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.