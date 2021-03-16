Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,064,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 547,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,038.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 209,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 294,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

