Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 645,837 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 462.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVYA opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

