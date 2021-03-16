Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,321 shares of company stock worth $3,113,663. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.