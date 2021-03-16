Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

