Renaissance Group LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.